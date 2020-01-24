Research Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 24th (ABB, AHH, AHPI, AIT, AKBTY, BGNE, BRBR, CBL, CDXS, CRON)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, January 24th:

ABB (NYSE:ABB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products. The company offers protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers products under the Premier Protein, Dymatize and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands. BellRing Brands, Inc. is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. “

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Central Valley Community Bank is the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp. The Bank operates full-service offices in Clovis, Fresno, Prather, Kerman and Sacramento, plus Real Estate Lending, SBA Lending and Agribusiness Lending Departments. Investment services are also provided by Investment Centers of America. “

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Diamond S Shipping Inc. provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum and other products in the international shipping markets. The company’s vessel operations are composed of two segments: Crude Tankers, which includes Suezmax vessels and an Aframax vessel, and Product Tankers, which includes medium range vessels. Diamond S Shipping Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Era Group (NYSE:ERA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

FERROVIAL S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pressure Biosciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

