Research Analysts Offer Predictions for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – William Blair boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.00.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $278.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.49 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens set a $50.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Maxim Group set a $52.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.69. 277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,693. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.47. The stock has a market cap of $755.20 million, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.80. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $32.62 and a one year high of $54.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $58,091.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

