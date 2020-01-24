Research Analysts Offer Predictions for ELEKTA AB/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:EKTAY)

ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for ELEKTA AB/ADR in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee now anticipates that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.39.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EKTAY. Zacks Investment Research cut ELEKTA AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut ELEKTA AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of EKTAY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,854. ELEKTA AB/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $14.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.42.

About ELEKTA AB/ADR

Elekta AB (publ) provides equipment and software for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy systems under the Versa HD, Precise Treatment System, and Elekta Compact names; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

