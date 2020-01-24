Research Analysts Set Expectations for Comerica Incorporated’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Comerica in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.74. B. Riley currently has a “Hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Comerica from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stephens lowered their price objective on Comerica from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Comerica from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.97.

NYSE CMA opened at $65.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Comerica has a 1-year low of $58.54 and a 1-year high of $88.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.33 and a 200-day moving average of $67.56. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

In other Comerica news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $166,316.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $497,220.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,709,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,609,000 after purchasing an additional 243,799 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 9,489.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,313,000 after buying an additional 1,584,537 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,207,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,703,000 after buying an additional 27,519 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 12.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,109,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,567,000 after acquiring an additional 123,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 22.2% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,026,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,744,000 after acquiring an additional 186,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

