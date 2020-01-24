Research Analysts Set Expectations for Comerica Incorporated’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Comerica in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated an “average” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.50 to $72.50 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.97.

CMA stock opened at $65.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.56. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $58.54 and a fifty-two week high of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.73 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $1,439,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $166,316.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $497,220.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

