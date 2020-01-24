Research Analysts Set Expectations for Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur expects that the natural resource company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FCX. Bank of America upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.30 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.48.

FCX stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -398.87 and a beta of 2.51. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 908.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,036 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6,082.1% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,462 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

