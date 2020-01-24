Research Analysts Set Expectations for Fulton Financial Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.36 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FULT. ValuEngine raised Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Fulton Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.21. The stock had a trading volume of 22,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,475. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.73. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $217.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.83 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.41%.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $105,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David M. Campbell acquired 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $99,651.00. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 12.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,107,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,500,000 after purchasing an additional 225,612 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,076,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 704,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,399,000 after purchasing an additional 41,914 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 575,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 465,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 55,549 shares during the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

