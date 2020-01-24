Research Analysts Set Expectations for State Street Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:STT)

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for State Street in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte forecasts that the asset manager will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for State Street’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.53.

NYSE STT opened at $80.46 on Friday. State Street has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $85.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.06 and a 200-day moving average of $65.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in State Street by 472.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $354,957.62. Also, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $187,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,222.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,984 shares of company stock valued at $7,709,865. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

