Research Analysts Set Expectations for Victory Capital Holdings Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Victory Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.88. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Victory Capital’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Victory Capital had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $214.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.80 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

VCTR stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the second quarter worth $33,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 392.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 165.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 760.3% in the third quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 15,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

