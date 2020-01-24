Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for RingCentral (RNG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) in the last few weeks:

1/23/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $190.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – RingCentral was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $189.00.

1/17/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $195.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – RingCentral is now covered by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2019 – RingCentral had its “average” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $198.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $187.00.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $197.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -482.07 and a beta of 0.90. RingCentral Inc has a 52-week low of $86.46 and a 52-week high of $200.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.31.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $233.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 63,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.64, for a total transaction of $10,973,688.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,830 shares in the company, valued at $43,993,851.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total transaction of $80,847.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,211.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,362 shares of company stock worth $37,988,415 in the last quarter. 11.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

