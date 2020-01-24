Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.38 Million

Equities analysts expect Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) to report sales of $120.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $118.66 million to $121.47 million. Retail Properties of America reported sales of $119.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full-year sales of $479.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $473.36 million to $482.34 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $489.18 million, with estimates ranging from $482.94 million to $500.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Retail Properties of America.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $119.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Retail Properties of America’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on RPAI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

RPAI stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. Retail Properties of America has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jaguar Listed Property LLC purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $697,000. Green Street Investors LLC increased its position in Retail Properties of America by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Green Street Investors LLC now owns 203,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Retail Properties of America by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Retail Properties of America by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Retail Properties of America by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 28,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Properties of America (RPAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.