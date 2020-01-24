Reviewing Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) & CAHS China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH)

Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) and CAHS China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get Griffin Industrial Realty alerts:

This table compares Griffin Industrial Realty and CAHS China HGS Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Griffin Industrial Realty 13.99% 6.33% 2.27% CAHS China HGS Real Estate 9.18% 2.28% 1.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Griffin Industrial Realty and CAHS China HGS Real Estate, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Griffin Industrial Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A CAHS China HGS Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Griffin Industrial Realty has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAHS China HGS Real Estate has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.4% of Griffin Industrial Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Griffin Industrial Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 69.9% of CAHS China HGS Real Estate shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Griffin Industrial Realty and CAHS China HGS Real Estate’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Griffin Industrial Realty $33.80 million 6.06 -$1.65 million N/A N/A CAHS China HGS Real Estate $39.58 million N/A $3.70 million N/A N/A

CAHS China HGS Real Estate has higher revenue and earnings than Griffin Industrial Realty.

Summary

Griffin Industrial Realty beats CAHS China HGS Real Estate on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Griffin Industrial Realty

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2018, the company owned 37 buildings comprising 25 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns real estate properties in the Hartford, Connecticut area; the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania; and the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area, as well as Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Florida. The company was formerly known as Griffin Land & Nurseries, Inc. and changed its name to Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. in May 2015. Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

About CAHS China HGS Real Estate

China HGS Real Estate Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops real estate properties in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the construction and sale of residential apartments, parking lots, and commercial properties. It also develops multi-layer, sub-high-rise, and high-rise apartment buildings, as well as office buildings. In addition, the company offers various services, such as land acquisition, project planning, design management, construction management, sales and marketing, and property management. China HGS Real Estate Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hanzhong, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Griffin Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffin Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.