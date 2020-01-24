Reviewing Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) and Retail Value (NYSE:RVI)

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) and Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Innovative Industrial Properties has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retail Value has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.7% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.9% of Retail Value shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Retail Value shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Innovative Industrial Properties and Retail Value’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Industrial Properties $14.79 million 69.00 $6.99 million $1.34 60.27 Retail Value $292.58 million 2.27 -$165.30 million N/A N/A

Innovative Industrial Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Retail Value.

Dividends

Innovative Industrial Properties pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Retail Value pays an annual dividend of $2.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Innovative Industrial Properties pays out 298.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Innovative Industrial Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Innovative Industrial Properties and Retail Value’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Industrial Properties 51.10% 5.45% 3.70% Retail Value 35.37% 12.67% 4.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Innovative Industrial Properties and Retail Value, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovative Industrial Properties 0 1 1 0 2.50 Retail Value 0 1 0 0 2.00

Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus price target of $148.00, indicating a potential upside of 83.26%. Retail Value has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.07%. Given Innovative Industrial Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Innovative Industrial Properties is more favorable than Retail Value.

Summary

Innovative Industrial Properties beats Retail Value on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

