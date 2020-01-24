Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $487.67 Million

Analysts expect that Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) will post sales of $487.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Rexnord’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $482.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $490.70 million. Rexnord posted sales of $485.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $521.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.39 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 8.56%. Rexnord’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

RXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

In other Rexnord news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 71,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,355.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 5,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $173,532.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,351 shares of company stock valued at $6,044,156 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Rexnord by 240.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Rexnord in the third quarter worth $54,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Rexnord in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Rexnord by 20.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RXN opened at $32.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average of $29.28. Rexnord has a 12 month low of $24.13 and a 12 month high of $33.64.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

