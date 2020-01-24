Richard F. Baruch, Jr. Sells 8,902 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 8,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $142,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ELF stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.02. 407,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,869. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.00 million, a PE ratio of 500.83, a PEG ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.29. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $19.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.55.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $67.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.07 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ELF. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.