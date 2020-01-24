RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Underweight

RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS RTMVY opened at $17.74 on Friday. RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $17.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.69.

About RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.