RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTMVY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.74. 35,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,580. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.69. RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $17.93.

RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR Company Profile

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

