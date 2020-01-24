Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) Given $10.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $10.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.08 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Rimini Street an industry rank of 104 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

In other Rimini Street news, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 75,000 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $929,250.00. Also, SVP Kevin Maddock sold 16,500 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $65,835.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,975. 64.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMNI. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,152,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 27,067 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 532,357 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 314,226 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 60,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Rimini Street by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 80,900 shares in the last quarter. 46.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RMNI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,316. The stock has a market cap of $357.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of -0.13. Rimini Street has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $6.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.39.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Rimini Street had a net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $68.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.21 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rimini Street will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

