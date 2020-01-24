Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Tops $0.0489 on Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 24th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $24.91 million and $1.49 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0489 or 0.00000578 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, Bancor Network and Huobi. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011949 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000901 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,235,327 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Ethfinex, Huobi, Binance, DragonEX, Bancor Network, Bittrex, Kyber Network, C2CX, Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

