Rise (RISE) Price Reaches $0.0015

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Rise coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, YoBit and RightBTC. Over the last week, Rise has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. Rise has a total market cap of $218,877.00 and $247.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rise alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00043083 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000719 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000323 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rise Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 142,784,165 coins. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision. The official website for Rise is rise.vision. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, ” “

Buying and Selling Rise

Rise can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, YoBit and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.