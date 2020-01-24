Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Given $9.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $9.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.19 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Riverview Bancorp an industry rank of 85 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVSB traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.57. 30 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,952. The company has a market cap of $170.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Riverview Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $8.70.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 305.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,125 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,375 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Riverview Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 426,807 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Riverview Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 244,028 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Riverview Bancorp (RVSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.