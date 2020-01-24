Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million.

NASDAQ RVSB traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $7.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,952. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.64. Riverview Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $8.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

