Rivetz Trading Up 1.8% Over Last Week (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Rivetz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, Radar Relay and HitBTC. Rivetz has a total market capitalization of $260,423.00 and approximately $445.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rivetz has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.20 or 0.03128636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00202210 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029441 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00124218 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rivetz Token Profile

Rivetz launched on July 25th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz. The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com.

Rivetz Token Trading

Rivetz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, Radar Relay and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

