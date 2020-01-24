Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Investment analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of RHHBY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.39. The stock had a trading volume of 387,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,447. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.80. Roche Holdings AG Basel has a 52 week low of $31.81 and a 52 week high of $42.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Roche Holdings AG Basel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,887,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 121,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 14,102 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 227.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 764,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,856,000 after purchasing an additional 126,248 shares during the period. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roche Holdings AG Basel Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

