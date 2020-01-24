Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Buys 2,054 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $12,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 709.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Chubb by 249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.92.

Shares of CB stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.00. 98,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,127. The stock has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.96. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $128.58 and a 52-week high of $162.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 31.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total transaction of $226,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $2,126,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,043,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 190,658 shares of company stock valued at $29,210,599. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

