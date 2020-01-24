Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Cuts Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 2.8% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $27,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 139.4% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,003 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 16.5% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 27,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,166,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $239,896,000 after buying an additional 71,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Barclays lowered Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $226.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.16.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.85, for a total value of $582,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,838.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total value of $4,160,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,652 shares of company stock worth $5,705,481. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SYK traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.23. 103,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,387. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.30. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $160.79 and a 52 week high of $223.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.01. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.46%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

