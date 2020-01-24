Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Grows Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 69.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMO. ValuEngine downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.33.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $333.74. 47,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,984. The firm has a market cap of $136.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.90 and a 52-week high of $342.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

