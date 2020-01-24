Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $25.09 Million Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA decreased its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Nordson makes up approximately 2.5% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA owned about 0.27% of Nordson worth $25,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Nordson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,285,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,863,000 after buying an additional 19,361 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nordson by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,722,000 after buying an additional 27,592 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth $9,225,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NDSN stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.02. The company had a trading volume of 15,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,298. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.10 and a 200 day moving average of $150.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $124.48 and a 1-year high of $172.58.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $585.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

In related news, insider Michael F. Hilton sold 15,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $2,617,718.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,379,162.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 3,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total transaction of $495,895.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,931.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,592 shares of company stock valued at $6,641,512. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Robert W. Baird raised Nordson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $149.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

