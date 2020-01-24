Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $4.42 Million Stock Position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,784 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 1,369.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,519 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,048,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,862,119,000 after purchasing an additional 937,714 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 20.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,224,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,018,000 after purchasing an additional 893,869 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 129.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 876,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,593,000 after purchasing an additional 495,155 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 168.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 774,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,397,000 after purchasing an additional 485,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

In other PPL news, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $466,211.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,423.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $13,349,381.76. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 790,664 shares of company stock valued at $26,840,754. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.53. 195,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,713,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.37. The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.51. PPL Corp has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $36.77.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

PPL has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.05.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

