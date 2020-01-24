Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Increases Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight comprises about 1.9% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA owned about 0.11% of Church & Dwight worth $19,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 39,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,658,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 432.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 10,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHD. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CHD traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,906. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.64 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.42 and its 200-day moving average is $73.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.10.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

