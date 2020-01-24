Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Purchases 3,823 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Amphenol by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 1.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 82.2% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 2.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 16.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APH traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.36. 72,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,337. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.53 and its 200 day moving average is $98.52. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.92 and a fifty-two week high of $110.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

In related news, VP Martin Booker sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $9,362,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,362,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $945,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,994 shares of company stock worth $25,155,902 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APH. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.23.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

