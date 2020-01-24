Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Raises Stock Holdings in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA owned approximately 0.84% of Artesian Resources worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARTNA. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Artesian Resources by 182.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Artesian Resources by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Artesian Resources by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Artesian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Artesian Resources by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Artesian Resources stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $39.19. 618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,095. Artesian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The company has a market cap of $363.41 million, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.70.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.55 million during the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 18.03%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.2496 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th.

In other Artesian Resources news, Director William C. Wyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $73,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,500 shares in the company, valued at $716,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

ARTNA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Artesian Resources Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

