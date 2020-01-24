Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 1,088 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,593 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. American Express comprises 2.4% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in American Express were worth $24,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,815 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 8,544 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,708 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, December 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer set a $126.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.74.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AXP traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $135.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,302,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,110. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.64 and a 200-day moving average of $121.89. The company has a market capitalization of $107.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. American Express has a 52-week low of $99.38 and a 52-week high of $132.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.47%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

