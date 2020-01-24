Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 7,323 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lowered its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,323 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services comprises about 2.0% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA owned 0.07% of Discover Financial Services worth $19,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 861.1% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DFS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Discover Financial Services stock traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.28. The stock had a trading volume of 771,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,059. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.61. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $64.86 and a 52 week high of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.81.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

