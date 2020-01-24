Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $3.26 Per Share

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Rogers Communications in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $3.26 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.36. Cormark also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.22. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RCI. TD Securities raised Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.01.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $45.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 21,319,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,989 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,918,695 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $530,848,000 after buying an additional 258,830 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,935,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $290,116,000 after buying an additional 180,222 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,831,456 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $235,776,000 after buying an additional 32,237 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,867,552 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $188,499,000 after buying an additional 140,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

