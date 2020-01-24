Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rogers Communications in a research note issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.31 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.85 billion.

In related news, Director Bonnie Brooks purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$61.88 per share, with a total value of C$74,256.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,687 shares in the company, valued at C$475,671.56. Also, insider Rogers Control Trust bought 5,689,900 shares of Rogers Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$69.25 per share, with a total value of C$394,025,575.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,689,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$394,025,575.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

