Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.15.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 62.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after buying an additional 86,010 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Rollins by 1.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 32,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 5.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Rollins in the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 19.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROL opened at $36.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.90. Rollins has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $43.91.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $556.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.92 million. Rollins had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

