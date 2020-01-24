Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on INTC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on Intel from $42.90 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $63.32 on Friday. Intel has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $62.85. The stock has a market cap of $272.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Intel declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $165,700.25. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,624,758 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,406,717,000 after buying an additional 2,219,241 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 358,346,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,946,229,000 after buying an additional 2,892,357 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,029,440,000 after buying an additional 961,771 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Intel by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 140,063,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,825,185,000 after buying an additional 10,415,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,466,042 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,558,294,000 after buying an additional 559,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

