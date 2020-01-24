Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,578 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $9,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 8,841 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.44. 50,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,478. The company has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.31 and a 1 year high of $122.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.41.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.05.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

