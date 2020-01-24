Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Odeon Capital Group

Stock analysts at Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Odeon Capital Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.78% from the stock’s previous close.

ROST has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

Shares of ROST stock traded down $1.83 on Thursday, reaching $116.38. 511,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,478. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $88.31 and a 52 week high of $122.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.41.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in Ross Stores by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 8,841 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Ross Stores by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

