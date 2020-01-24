Rothschild Capital Partners LLC Buys 173,287 Shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 101.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,287 shares during the period. Flex accounts for about 2.0% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Flex worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in Flex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,034,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,970,000 after buying an additional 83,667 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,069,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Flex by 3.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,063,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,462,000 after purchasing an additional 157,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Flex by 409.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,470,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,455 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Flex by 1.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,558,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,488,000 after purchasing an additional 33,684 shares during the period. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEX stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.47. The company had a trading volume of 182,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,894. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.84. Flex Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Flex had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. Flex’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Flex Ltd will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on FLEX shares. BidaskClub raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

In other Flex news, CFO Christopher Collier sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $410,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,214,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,229,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 48,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $549,704.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,826 shares of company stock worth $2,311,432. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

