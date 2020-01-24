Rothschild Capital Partners LLC Has $3.48 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 103.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,406 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,899 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up approximately 1.6% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,893,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,526. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $137.87 and a 12 month high of $186.44. The company has a market capitalization of $162.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.73, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.66.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $27,394.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,253.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $1,846,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,764 shares of company stock valued at $67,994,833 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

