Rothschild Capital Partners LLC Makes New $2.13 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000. SPDR S&P Bank ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KBE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 14,891.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 89,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 89,350 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 131,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000.

NYSEARCA:KBE traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.48. 231,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,320. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $48.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

