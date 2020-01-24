Rothschild Capital Partners LLC Sells 5,503 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,503 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up about 4.9% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $10,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Ecolab by 6.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 75,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,913,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,787,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Ecolab by 14.2% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 14,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Ecolab by 39.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 116,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,005,000 after buying an additional 33,088 shares during the period. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.14. 48,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,005. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.83. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.18 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.81%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.17.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

See Also: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.