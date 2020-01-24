Royal Bank of Canada Boosts eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target to $132.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada to $132.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.08% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded eHealth to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a $90.00 target price on eHealth and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. eHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.91.

Shares of EHTH stock traded up $26.14 on Friday, hitting $123.27. 107,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,202. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 421.51 and a beta of 1.16. eHealth has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $112.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.35.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.20. eHealth had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.74 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eHealth will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eHealth news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $138,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,592,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,441,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,230,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,838,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 411,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,432,000 after buying an additional 233,335 shares in the last quarter.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

