Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 58.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.27.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.43. The company had a trading volume of 15,137,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,986. The company has a market cap of $344.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,809.64% and a negative return on equity of 179.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim acquired 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $69,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,707 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,198.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,708,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,665,000 after buying an additional 335,356 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,156,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 272,250 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,156,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 272,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,860,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,289,000 after purchasing an additional 35,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter. 46.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.