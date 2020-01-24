RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Tops $8,148.45 on Exchanges

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $8,148.45 or 0.96703128 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitfinex, Huobi and Cashierest. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $201,767.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 162 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Huobi and Cashierest. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

