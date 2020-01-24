Rupee (RUP) Market Capitalization Achieves $175,510.00

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded 29.8% lower against the dollar. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $175,510.00 and $23.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000398 BTC.

About Rupee

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 37,478,700 coins. The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

