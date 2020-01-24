RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €32.50 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been given a €32.50 ($37.79) price objective by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RWE. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on RWE and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €29.79 ($34.64).

Get RWE alerts:

Shares of RWE opened at €31.80 ($36.98) on Friday. RWE has a fifty-two week low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a fifty-two week high of €23.28 ($27.07). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €27.68 and a 200-day moving average price of €26.42.

About RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.