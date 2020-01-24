Safe (SAFE) Market Cap Tops $5.43 Million

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Safe has a market cap of $5.43 million and approximately $56,711.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Safe has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00003079 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, ZB.COM and DragonEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.77 or 0.01192073 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00053066 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00034513 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00208212 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006503 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00073407 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001894 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, ZB.COM and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

